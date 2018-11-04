SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There was a shooting incident in Springfield late Saturday night and police say the gunshot victim is listed in critical condition.
This morning the Springfield Police Department told Western Mass News it was an adult individual that had been shot. Now representative, Ryan Walsh is identifying the victim as a man.
Police first learned about the shooting when their 'Shotspotter' activated for Waltham Avenue just before 10:45 p.m. Saturday.
When officers arrived they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where doctors say he is in critical condition, Walsh reports.
The Western Mass News crew saw detectives on scene for several hours investigating into the early morning hours Sunday. We also saw crime scene tape up and markers on the ground.
No word if there are any suspects in this case.
If you have any information that could help officers with this case please contact the Springfield Police Major Crimes Unit at 413-787-6355 or text an anonymous tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and then add your tip.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story. Stay with us online and on-air on ABC40 starting at 6 p.m. for the latest.
