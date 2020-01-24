SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are looking for the public's help in identifying an armed robbery suspect in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that the suspect entered a convenience store on the 100 block of Belmont Avenue around 8:50 a.m. Friday.
"The suspect threatened the clerk with a knife and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash," Walsh explained.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6355 or 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.
