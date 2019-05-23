SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are looking for the public's help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that a female suspect robbed Oriental Gifts and More on the 1700 block of Boston Road on Sunday, May 5 around 7:25 p.m.
The suspect reportedly had a firearm and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.
While the photo taken from the surveillance video isn't the best quality, investigators hope that someone may be able to help identify the individual.
The female was described approximately 5'7" tall and 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a full-length navy blue parka with a fur or faux fur hood, black or dark blue baggy pants, and dirty white sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police major crimes unit at (413) 787-6355 or 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.
