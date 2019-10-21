SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Springfield are looking for your help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that the robbery occurred at Family Dollar on the 600 block of State Street around 1 p.m. on Friday, October 4.
"When confronted, the suspect threatened a clerk with a knife before riding off on a blue mountain bike," Walsh explained.
It's not immediately known what items the suspect may have gotten away with.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police detective bureau at (413) 787-6355 or 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.