SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are looking for your help in locating a man who is wanted on an outstanding warrant.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 23-year-old Andrew Soltren has an active warrant out for attempted arson.
Investigators believe that he may be in the Holyoke or Springfield areas.
Soltren is approximately 6' tall and weighs between 205 and 220 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Springfield Police apprehension unit at (413) 246-7600, 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip, or email a tip.
