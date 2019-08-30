Springfield Police searching for driver that fled scene of accident on foot.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield are searching for a driver that fled the scene of a single-vehicle crash on foot.
According to Capt. Richards of the Springfield Police Department, officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Nottingham and Carew Streets around 8:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, police officials located a vehicle that had struck an electrical post, but the driver of the vehicle was not on scene.
We're told that the driver had gotten out and had fled the scene on foot, and, as of 9:45 p.m, they have not yet apprehended the driver of the vehicle.
Springfield Police officials state that there is no threat to the public.
That section of road was blocked for about an hour, but has since reopened.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
