Springfield Police searching for missing 12-year-old.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield are turning to the public for help as they continue to search for a missing 12-year-old.
According to Springfield Police officials, Malichi Kelly was last seen in the area of Baystate Medical Center and Grosvenor Street wearing a grey sweater and army fatigue pant.
Malichi is described as a 5'4" male and weighs approximately 105 pounds.
Officials say that he has medical issues.
If you've seen Malichi or have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at either 413-787-6302, 413-787-6360, or 413-750-2379.
