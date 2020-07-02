SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are currently searching for 11-year-old Jaden Lopez, who was last seen this morning.
Springfield Police Department's spokesperson Ryan Walsh said this is unlike him to not return home, but confirmed there is nothing suspicious activity involving his disappearance at this time.
Police describe him as being 4'10" and was last seen wearing black pants and possibly a white tank top while riding his black bicycle.
If you know of any information regarding Jaden's whereabouts, police ask for you to please call 413-787-6300 or 413-787-6355.
