Springfield Police searching for missing man.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield are turning to the public for help as they continue to search for a missing 21-year-old man.
Springfield Police officials tell us that Jovann Vergara was last seen on Monday, December 9 and was reported missing Thursday night.
We're told that Jovann does suffer from medical issues.
He is known to frequently hang around the area of the North End/Plainfield Street area.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 413-787-6302 or 413-7876360.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.