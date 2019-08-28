Springfield Police searching for missing man.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield are turning to the public for assistance as they continue searching for a missing man.
Springfield Police officials tell us that 56-year-old Ernest Dewberry was last seen in April and was reported missing a few weeks after.
Dewberry is described as a 6'2" male and weighs approximately 140 pounds.
Springfield detectives have contacted multiple members of Dewberry's family.
However, they informed officials they have been estranged for several years.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 413-787-6360 or contact their non-emergency line at 413-787-6302.
You can also send information to their Text-A-Tip service or submit a private message to the department's Facebook page.
