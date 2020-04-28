SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are currently searching for missing 28-year-old Davon Fernandez of Springfield.
Fernandez was reported missing on April 18, but his family has not seen him since March 15.
He was last seen living at a shelter on Worthington Street in Springfield, but his whereabouts are unclear now.
The Springfield Police Department is asking if you have any information about Fernandez or know of his whereabouts to contact their non-emergency number at (413)-787-6300.
