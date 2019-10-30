SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities in Springfield are looking for the public's help in locating a missing man.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 65-year-old Saleh Campbell was last seen on-camera, leaving his Mapledell Street apartment, on Saturday, October 19 at 7:30 a.m.
His daughter reported Campbell missing on October 28.
Walsh noted that Campbell's phone was pinged in the Providence, RI area and he has a friend who lives in New Haven, CT.
Campbell is 6’2’’ tall and weighs 215 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police Det. Selenia Cruz via one of three phone numbers:
- Non-emergency line: 413-787-6302
- Missing Persons: 413-787-6360
- Voicemail: 413-750-2249
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.