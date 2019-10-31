Springfield Police searching for missing man.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield are turning to the public for help as they continue to search for a missing man.
Springfield Police officials tell us that 28-yera-old Waldemar Martinez-Colon was last seen Sunday night and was reported missing Wednesday morning.
Martinez-Colon is described as being approximately 6'4" and weighs roughly 125 pounds.
Officials say that Martinez-Colon resides in the Eastern Avenue area of the city and may be suicidal.
If you have any information on Waldemar's whereabouts, you are asked to contact the department's non-emergency line at 413-787-6302 or the Missing Persons line at 413-787-6360.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.