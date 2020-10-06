SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Police department is asking for the public's help locating a missing teen.
Police say 14-year-old Cardia Saunders is a runaway from his program.
Saunders is about 5 foot 9 and weighs around 130 pounds.
If you know where he may be, or think you've seen him, you're urged to call the Springfield Police Department's non-emergency number at 413-787-6300.
You can also call the juvenile unit at 413-787-6360.
