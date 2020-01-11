Springfield Police searching for missing woman.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield are turning to the public for help as they continue searching for a missing woman.
According to Springfield Police officials, 78-year-old Maria Hernandez left a local shelter between 10:00 Friday night and 8:30 a.m. on Saturday and has not been seen since.
Hernandez is described as a 4'8" female with grey hair.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 413-787-6302.
