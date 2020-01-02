SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We are getting new numbers on just how violent of a year 2019 was in the city of Springfield.
According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, in total there were twenty homicides in the city.
That’s up from 2018, which saw eighteen homicides and also an increase from 2017, which saw a total of fourteen.
These new numbers come two months after a report by the Department of Justice, which said that in newly released data gathered from June of 2017 to June of 2019, it shows that homicides are down 5% in the city.
Those numbers coming from Project Safe Neighborhood, a program by the Department of Justice that works to reduce violent crimes.
Now, of the twenty homicides, less than half of them had arrests made in connection to them.
To be specific, just nine.
That leaves more than eleven still needing to be resolved, but according to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, when looking at all of the homicides in the city and any arrests made in connection to them, he says they’re all technically considered open without conviction.
As with any investigation, if you have any information about those homicides and possible suspects, you’re asked to contact police.
