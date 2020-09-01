SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are looking for the public's help as the search continues for a man accused of hugging strangers at a local Walmart and claiming he had COVID-19.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said on August 15, a male suspect was in Walmart on Boston Road when he allegedly took an item out of a victim's hand, gave the victim a hug, and said "Just giving you a Covid hug. You now have Covid."
The suspect then reportedly started laughing and walked away.
On Tuesday, police released new details and images as they continue to search for that suspect.
Walsh said that detectives have reviewed the surveillance video and found an image of the suspect not wearing a mask. He noted that a female suspect was also recording the male suspect who was giving the 'Covid hugs' and detectives are looking to identify her as well.
The video also showed the car in which the man and woman arrived in and left the area in.
Walsh noted that the investigation also revealed that the male suspect hugged several other people at the store and one additional victim has come forward to police. Any additional victims are urged to come forward by calling the Springfield Police Detective Bureau at (413) 787-6355.
Police have reportedly received several tips as the man's identity and those leads continue to be vetted.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Springfield Police Detective Bureau at (413) 787-6355 or 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.
