SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Investigators are looking for the public's help in identifying two suspects allegedly involved in an armed robbery earlier this week.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around just officers were called to City Zone supermarket on Main Street just after 5 a.m. Wednesday for an armed robbery.
A female suspect reportedly tried to shoplift when the store clerk confronted her.
"The male suspect pictured then pulled out a knife to break it up and the two suspects left together in a car," Walsh added.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Springfield Police at (413) 787-6355 or 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.