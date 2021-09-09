SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are looking for the public's help in locating a driver involved in a hit and run last week.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called the 400 block of State Street shortly before midnight Saturday for a crash involving a pedestrian.
The adult male pedestrian was first hit by one vehicle then by another vehicle in the opposite lane. The first driver stayed at the scene, but the second driver did not and fled the area.
The pedestrian was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died.
Walsh explained that investigators are looking for help locating that second vehicle, described as a red sedan with lower front end damage. He added that city cameras indicate that the car went onto Chestnut Street at a high-rate of speed and weaved in and out of traffic as it made its way towards the city's North End.
Anyone with information on the driver or the vehicle is asked to call the Springfield Police traffic unit at (413) 735-1561.
