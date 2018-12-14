Springfield Police seeking help in identifying unarmed robbery suspect.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to an unarmed robbery.
Springfield Police officials tell us that a few weeks ago, a suspect reached into the register of a business, located on 140 Armory Street, and stole money from it.
The suspect is between 5'10" and 6'0" and weighs approximately 180 pounds.
If you have any information on this suspect, you are urged to contact the Springfield Police Department's Major Crimes Unit at 413-787-6355, text an anonymous tip to 274637, or send the Springfield Police Department a private Facebook message.
