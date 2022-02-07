SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Springfield Police are asking for your help locating a missing man.
Officials said that 66-year-old Robert Marcantonio was last seen leaving Saint Luke's Rest Home on Spring Street back on February 4th.
He stands around 5'7” and was last seen wearing a red and black flannel with khakis.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Springfield Police at 413-787-6300 or 413-787-1578.
