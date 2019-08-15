SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Investigators are looking for the public's help as they investigate a hit and run crash.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 10 p.m. Wednesday, a scooter and vehicle collided near Liberty Street and Phoenix Terrace.
Both people on the scooter - a male rider and female passenger - were taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.
"The adult male rider's injuries are potentially life-threatening," Walsh explained.
Police said that the driver of the vehicle left the scene. Investigators believe that the vehicle is a black Nissan SUV.
Those with information is asked to call the Springfield Police traffic unit at (413) 787-6333 or 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.
