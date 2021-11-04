SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police are asking for help in the investigation of a deadly accident on State Street on Wednesday after a man was hit and killed by a car.
Police are asking the public if anyone has video between specific times on Wednesday to contact them.
They want footage between the times of 12:20 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. yesterday, specifically of cars driving on State Street between Benton Street and St. James Avenue in Springfield. They ask that you send the video on Facebook Messenger. It's during that time period that the accident occurred.
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a vehicle in Springfield.
Eyewitnesses told Western Mass News the victim was riding his bike down State Street when he was hit by the vehicle. They shared pictures taken in the aftermath.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
Again, anyone with video of the state street area between 12:20 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon should contact Springfield Police.
