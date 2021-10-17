SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)---The Springfield Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a 11-year-old runaway.
According to Police, Marielli Vale was last seen 6:00 Saturday evening when she left she left Lamplighter Lane wearing blue Crocs.
Mareilli Vale is approximately 4’6 and 80lbs, according to Police.
Anyone that sees her or has any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Springfield Police at (413) 787-6300 or to dial 9-1-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.