SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Police Department made an announcement Wednesday morning following a recent arrest.
According to police, last night, the Springfield Police firearms investigative unit seized an AR-15 from a man who was arrested just months ago.
After executing a search warrant on Philips Avenue, police located the AR-15, 48 rounds of ammunition, an additional high-capacity magazine, $7,300 in cash, and marijuana.
As a result, police said Milan Brown was arrested on several weapons-related charges.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno shared his frustrations with the legal system.
“You see this right here? This is our judicial system. This is what our judges continue to allow - individuals who should be incarcerated, locked up back on my streets and my neighborhoods. That's not what the people the city of Springfield want no matter what creed, color, or background,” Sarno explained.
According to police, Brown was arrested back in May after he was found with a high-capacity ghost gun in his waistband. He was released on bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.