Springfield Police seize drugs, arrest three following investigation into drug dealing.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three Springfield men are behind bars following an extensive investigation into drug distribution.
According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, narcotics detectives, under the direction of Capt. Brian Keenan were conducting anti-gang details focusing on street-level drug dealing in the vicinity of Federal and Worthington Streets.
Around 4:30 p.m., detectives witnessed a drug transaction take place on the 900 block of Worthington Street.
We're told that three individuals were working together and sold drugs to another individual, who was later identified as 37-year-old Springfield resident Jonathan Bonilla-Rosado.
As police converged on the alleged buyer and took him into custody, officials say he tried to swallow some of the drugs.
He was then charged with possession of a Class A drug, possession of a Class B drug, and resisting arrest.
Officials then proceeded to arrest the three other individuals in question.
While two of the suspects, later identified as a 14-year-old juvenile and 21-year-old Springfield resident Kevin Colon-Soto, were taken into custody without incident, authorities say that 30-year-old Springfield resident Bradley Davis fled the scene on-foot, but was detained a short while later.
A search of Davis resulted in the seizure of undisclosed amounts of heroin and cocaine, as well as a loaded firearm.
This was not Davis' first run-in with Springfield Police.
Walsh says that Springfield Police had arrested Davis in August of 2018 on heroin distribution charges, as well as a count of possession of a firearm without a license.
Davis is expected to appear in court within the coming days where he will be arraigned on the following charges:
- Firearm violation with one prior violent/drug crime
- Possession of a firearm without a license (subsequent offense)
- Carrying a firearm without a license
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
- Possession of a firearm without a license
- Resisting arrest
- Distribution of a Class A drug
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug (subsequent offense)
- Distribution of a Class B drug
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug
- Conspiracy to violate drug law
- Receiving stolen property less than $1,200
Upon learning of the juvenile's age, detectives released him to his mother's custody and issued a court summons.
Colon-Soto was charged with possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug, possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug, and conspiracy to violate drug law.
Both Colon-Soto and Bonilla-Rosado are expected to be appear in court for their respective arraignments within the coming days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.