SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man was arrested after narcotics detectives recovered an illegally possessed semi-automatic firearm Wednesday night.
According to Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh, detectives received information that 21-year-old Zayanyah Dickson was in possession of a firearm with a green laser attached.
Detectives went to the area of his home and located him as a passenger in a car.
After conducting a traffic stop near the Six Corner rotary, detectives recovered a loaded semi-automatic firearm capable of holding 30 round of ammunition with a green laser attachment in Dickson's fanny pack.
Detectives arrested him as well as the driver of the car who was released after the investigation.
Dickson is now facing charges of carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded large capacity firearm on a public way and defacing a firearm serial number.
This is the 140th illegally possessed firearm seized by Springfield Police officers this year.
