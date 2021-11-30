SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police arrested a man over the weekend after finding a high-capacity firearm.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said 20-year-old Jesus Oquendo of Springfield was found with the firearm inside of a car in the Forest Park area on Saturday.
Officers located his vehicle on West Alvord Street and detained him during a traffic stop.
Along with the gun, officers found 12 rounds of ammunition, a small amount of cocaine and oxycodone.
Oquendo is facing charges of carrying a firearm without a license and carrying a loaded large capacity firearm without a license.
