SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Police Department took a major step Monday with a new device that they said will keep the streets safe.
This afternoon, Sgt. Richard Randolph was promoted to Lieutenant and he will be assigned to help launch a new program.
Lt. Randolph will oversee the launch of the department's body-worn cameras.
The police department said they are looking at four different models.
Springfield acting Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood told Western Mass News that this is an enormous task to take on, but the department is prepared. She said there will be a slow roll-out for testing for each of the squads.
Clapprood described how these new body-worn cameras will help keep everyone safe.
"Body-warn cameras will do a few things. First of all, they are going to make our officers accountable. You are going to be able to see what happened, as well as they can see what happened. Second of all, it is going to be a form of transparency for the public. It will not succeed unless I have a supervisor in charge of that unit that is committed to putting that project on his back, carrying it through, and making it a success. I think Lt. Randolph is my guy," Clapprood explained.
Clapprood also called the cameras a big safety factor. She said she thinks the new cameras will help keep her officers safe. She said it will also help with prosecutions in court.
The police department said it will pick its model of camera in the coming weeks.
