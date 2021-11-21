SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Albemarle St. early Sunday morning that left one man dead.
According to Springfield Police, officers responded to the report of a gunshot victim at the 0-100 block of Albemarle Street at 12:40 a.m. Sunday morning.
Police told Western Mass News that the officers located an adult male victim inside a car.
They, along with EMTs, provided first aid, however the victim succumbed to his injuries while on the scene.
The Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.