SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three men are facing a long list of charges after an attempted home invasion in Springfield.
According to Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to Middlesex Street for a report of a home invasion in progress at about 8 p.m. Sunday night.
When they arrived they located 29-year-old Darrell Love of Springfield coming out of the home. Officers then went inside where they found 30-year-old Alex Marrero and 27-year-old Ryan Navarro, both of Holyoke, hiding.
Inside the home officers also recovered three firearms, including a ghost gun, as well as several pounds of marijuana and cocaine.
The owner of the home told police the three men held him at gunpoint and forced their way in. Another resident confirmed the incident--which was recorded on security cameras.
Police say the one injured victim refused medical treatment.
All three suspects are now facing the following charges:
- Home invasion
- Firearm-armed kidnapping
- Assault & Battery with a dangerous weapon
- Cocaine trafficking (200 grams or more)
- Breaking and entering in the nighttime for a felony
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a LTC
- Possession of a large capacity firearm with a defaced serial number
- Possession of ammunition without a FID Card
- Malicious destruction of property less than $1200
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug
