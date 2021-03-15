SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This weekend’s sunny weather and some undercover planning by Springfield Police led to a huge seizing of dirt bikes from city streets.

Western Mass News told you about the new vehicle used for catching dirt bikes. In addition to that, Springfield Police also used undercover operations to seize nearly two dozen bikes from the streets in the last few days alone.

“The snow is melted. You can hear them all the time. They’ll come to the park maybe what, five times a week,” Springfield resident Bianca Martinez said.

Before you can hear the chirping of robins returning for spring, Springfield residents said they can hear the sound of dirt bikes on the pavement.

The bikes are illegal on city streets, but Martinez said that hasn’t stopped people from riding them near her home by Van Horn Park. Last year, she said she reported them multiple times.

“They were spitting up the dirt at us, at our yard. We tried calling the cops. They didn’t really do anything about it,” Martinez said.

But this year, Springfield Police said they too made use of the nice weather setting up an undercover operation with State Police to catch dirt bikes.

“In total, we seized 20 dirt bikes or off-highway vehicles, and 17 people were arrested,” Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said.

That's just since Wednesday of last week, and Walsh said the suspects face a host of different charges.

“Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unregistered operation of a motor vehicle, operating a snow or recreational vehicle on a public way,” Walsh said.

Walsh said their new vehicle has helped catch at least one of the 20 seized recently.

“Hopefully this early-season operation and tactical operation puts a little dent in some of the illegal dirt bike activity that’s going on,” Walsh explained.

But seizing is half the battle. Walsh said a recently filed home rule measure calls for bikes to be destroyed after 21 days if no claims them.

Right now, Walsh said the unclaimed bikes go to auction.

“Ultimately, they just come on back, and they get back on either our streets or another city’s streets,” Walsh said.

The home rule measure was filed at the state level but will only apply to Springfield whose residents are getting fed up.

“At this point, we’re not even trying to call the cops anymore; it just can’t be helped,” Martinez said.

Walsh said their new vehicle for catching dirt bikes was initially acquired as a crowd control vehicle through a larger grant proposal and did not come out of the police department's budget.

However, he said because of COVID-19 there haven't been large events that required crowd control so the department was able to use it as a multipurpose tool for catching dirt bikes.