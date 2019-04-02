SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Police Department continues to move towards body cameras for every officer on the force.
Outside consultants are sharing information on the next steps.
"They have a lot of experience and background and implementing the body camera program," said Springfield City Councilor Tracye Whitfield.
The Springfield City Council's public safety committee is looking forward to working with Winbourne Consulting. This week, the consulting agency and Springfield Police are comparing different camera vendors, looking at the variety of features available on each company's devices.
"It would help tell the truth of the story, whether it's someone doing wrong to the police or vice versa, so I think it's a win-win all the way around," Whitfield added.
Springfield Mayor Dominec Sarno said that the forward progress with Winbourne Consulting is promising, especially given the herculean effort of outfitting everyone.
"We would be, I believe one of the largest departments in the area, one of the largest departments in the state to fully implement body cameras," Sarno explained.
Western Mass News reached out the other major departments in the state and while Boston tried a pilot program recently, their officers don't have permanent body cameras, and neither do Cambridge's.
Worcester has a program in place, but it doesn't cover the whole staff.
Whitfield said that recent instances of reported misconduct in Springfield make it necessary for every officer to have a camera.
"Nathan Bill's is just more icing on the cake and we just need to know the true story in every situation," Whitfield noted.
Sarno, however, insisted no particular incident affected his efforts to get body cameras for each officer.
"Remember, it had to be negotiated. It had to be negotiated with the police unions and the supervisors union, which we were finally able to get that done, so that has nothing to do with any prior incidents," Sarno added.
By the end of the week, a full status update on the body camera project will be given to the department's command staff.
City Hall said that the project is being funded through a mix of bonds, budget funds, and grants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.