SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield police will be joined by Mayor Domenic Sarno Thursday morning to announce the Police Department's new traffic enforcement plan.
The conference will begin Thursday at 10:30 a.m. and will focus on the numerous recent fatal motor vehicle crashes and upcoming holiday driving season.
According to Springfield Police, the event will be held at Springfield Police Headquarters inside the Commissioner's Boardroom.
Stay tuned for more updates as Western Mass News follows the upcoming conference.
