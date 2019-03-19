SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Springfield will soon be carrying medication to help those suffering from opioid-related overdoses.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that starting Tuesday night, officers will carry Narcan, which can be helpful during an overdose as police are often the first emergency crews at a scene.
"There is no denying the extent of the opioid crisis and this will provide our officers with another tool to hopefully save lives and get those addicted on the road to recovery," acting Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said in a statement.
Walsh noted that two doses of Narcan will be stored in each of the approximately 50 cruisers that are equipped with an automatic exterior defibrillator (AED).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.