SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., Springfield Police will be conducting high visibility traffic enforcement on Sumner Ave.
The Springfield Police Department’s Traffic Unit and assisting officers along with the Massachusetts State Police will all be helping with the traffic enforcement.
Police in the city have had three previous high visibility traffic enforcement efforts which have led to more than 250 citations, approximately 30 criminal complaints and one arrest.
The majority of the citations involve speeding or distracted driving.
Police are asking drivers to slow down and put phones away as the amount of car accidents in the city have increased.
