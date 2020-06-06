SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Police will have extra patrols in neighborhoods this weekend in response to the amount of illegal fireworks being set off around the city, the department said in a statement.
Those who have an issue in their neighborhood are asked to report it through the Springfield Police Department’s emergency communications department, or 3-1-1, so they can figure out any trends, patterns or repeat locations.
The use or possession of fireworks could lead to a $100 fine or criminal charges, police said.
