(WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Police Department is scheduled to hold a 'Project Blue Light' ceremony outside of their headquarters to remember and honor fallen officers.
This ceremony coincides with the 35th anniversary of the deaths of police officers Michael Schiavina and Alain Beauregard, who were shot and killed after conducting a traffic stop in 1985.
In honor of 'Project Blue Light' - which is a nationwide initiative - the Sheraton Springfield hotel and Monarch Place tower will be turning blue tonight.
Residents are also asked to place a blue light bulb on the porch or in a candle in their windows to show their appreciation for police officers.
Thursday's event begins at 5 p.m.
