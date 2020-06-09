SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Springfield police now have 17 officers wearing body cameras at all times while on the job, part of a long initiative that was rolled out last week.
Police and city officials hope the body-worn camera program will boost accountability among their officers, an issue under heavy scrutiny right now following the police-involved killing of George Floyd.
“It’s now a part of the daily routine,” Springfield Public Information Officer Ryan Walsh said.
The 17 officers are equipped with more than 400 left to go in the Springfield Police Department. Walsh said the goal is to outfit every officer with a body camera by the end of summer.
“When the emergency lights go on, via Bluetooth, the cameras go on,” he said. “Officers can also at their discretion manually turn the cameras on, and then they have to manually turn them off no matter what.”
Walsh said the cameras are always running in the background, and if the officers need to turn the camera on in a split second, there’s a way.
“Before you hit the actual go button, your activation button, the previous 30 seconds of video are captured,” he said.
Walsh said that the 30-second buffer won't record with audio, but everything else captured will.
Seeing and hearing police officers at work in tense situations.
Western Mass News asked Walsh if there is a penalty or punishment system set up for those who misuse them.
“Well, we have a body-worn camera unit that’s going to be reviewing,” Walsh said. “Some of the supervisors are supposed to be reviewing some of these reports and some random footage, as well. At the beginning, we’re working out the kinks.”
Police accountability is at the forefront after four officers were charged in the murder of Floyd.
Walsh said establishing protocols for camera misuse will happen later.
“That would be something more down the line once officers are used to these,” he said.
Storing the footage is historically the most expensive part of any body camera program and will happen in the cloud.
