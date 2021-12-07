SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Some Springfield police officers made a big donation on Tuesday.
'364 Gives' is a charitable foundation started by the International Brotherhood of Police Officers Local 364 union. Since its creation in 2011, '364 Gives' has donated more than $150,000 to various organizations in the community.
Today, the group donated to Pedal Thru Youth and the Ronald McDonald House.
Founder of Pedal Thru Youth, Bob Charland, said this money will go toward helmets, bike locks, and fuel for their donation truck.
Joseph Gentile, president of '364 Gives', told Wetsern Mass News why it's so important for them to give back.
"It's a way for us to show our commitment, especially to the families and children of the city, but just another extension of what the Springfield Police Department does," Gentile explained.
If you want to donate to '364 Gives', you can contact the Springfield Police Department.
