SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- More than a million Massachusetts residents will travel on the roads to see loved ones for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The drivers we caught up with were happy that the weather conditions made for safe traveling.
“It's a beautiful travel day, blue sky, roads are dry, not too cold, so we've had a great trip so far,” said Eric Alcott who travelled from Buffalo, New York to Hamilton, Massachusetts.
The Mass DOT suspended construction on Wednesday until Monday to avoid any more delays or safety risks, but police will be increasing patrols to make sure drivers are following traffic law.
Springfield Police and Massachusetts State Police were out on Boston Road on Wednesday. They said that they noticed a lot of distracted drivers.
“Drivers are so addicted to their phones,” Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News. “They could not put those phones down, so the distracted driving citations were the #1 thing that officers handed out last week.”
They asked people to put down their phones, and also to put away their keys.
“If you're going out, if it's high school reunion night or whatever it may be, leave the keys out of the equation,” said Walsh. “Leave your keys at home, get a ride share, have a designated driver, but have a plan to get home tonight.”
Walsh told Western Mass News that the Wednesday night before Thanksgiving is one of the most common nights for drunk driving.
“We've seen far too often it's one of the deadliest driving nights of the year, so leave your keys,” said Walsh. “Find a safe way home so you can celebrate Thanksgiving with your family safely tomorrow.”
