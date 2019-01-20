SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A person was allegedly kidnapped in Southwick at gunpoint early Sunday morning and taken to Springfield.
It appears the suspects are still on the loose.
According to the Springfield Police Department, officers were called to a Breaking and Entering at a location on Savoy Ave in the 0-100 block area.
When police arrived they spoke with a victim who said he had been kidnapped at gunpoint in Southwick and was taken to Springfield.
Police representative, Ryan Walsh, confirmed the report with us Sunday morning.
We're told the victim stated to police that several suspects got away with money from the Savoy Ave. location. He allegedly also told police that one of the suspects shot at him, but missed.
Walsh says the victim declined to to be transported to the hospital.
Further details about the alleged kidnapping weren't immediately available.
The Springfield Police Department's Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate.
