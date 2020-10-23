SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police are warning the public of the dangers of drag racing after two teenagers died Friday morning in a crash on Plumtree Road.

Police described the crash scene from early this morning as horrific.

They said they it could also serve as an educational tool in the future.

Two dead following crash on Plumtree Road in Springfield SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two teenagers are dead after a drag racing crash in Springfie…

“I call and I messaged his phone and it’s not going through,” said Denashalee Figueroa.

Figueroa said she is the close friend of one of the teenagers who died on the scene of Friday morning’s drag race crash.

Western Mass News is not identifying the 18 and 19 year old males until the Hampden County District Attorney’s office is done notifying families, but Figueroa said she needed to share that her friend was trying to establish himself as an adult after a tough childhood.

“He was striving to take care of everything at once and it’s just like that’s something that needs to be put out there. He was a really good kid,” Figueroa explained.

Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood added, “The officers that responded are very upset about it. We’re going to have a debriefing for them. It was a horrific scene.”

Clapprood said she’s considering using the body camera video captured by the responding officers as an educational tool for young people.

“Maybe at some point in time later on, we make sure people see that. I think they should see that. I don’t think they realize the damage in the injuries that can come of the high-speed drag racing,” Clapprood explained.

Police said the two teens who died in the crash were in one of the racing cars that ended up striking an emergency vehicle in the opposite lane.

Investigators said the other racing car was unaffected, but Clapprood said she's surprised Plumtree Road - with it’s winding turn - was used for a drag race.

“This one was kind of unexpected for us. It happened on a Thursday night, which we usually don’t have, and it happened in a location that we don’t usually have any issues with,” Clapprood noted.

However, one witness who lives on the street said he’s concerned about the speed he hears frequently.

“I hear them all the time. They’re up and down this road and they pass on this road, they race on this road,” said Roger Pelletier, who lives nearby.

The driver of the emergency vehicle that was hit in the crash was unhurt.