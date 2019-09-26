Springfield Police warning residents of ongoing telephone scam.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield have issued a warning to residents about a new phone scam.
According to Springfield Police officials, officers received a report from the Agawam Police Department that stated that a resident was contacted by an out-of-state number.
The person on the other end informed the resident that their car had been found in another state with drugs and blood inside and passed along a different out-of-state number to call back.
The resident called the out-of-state number and the person who answered identified themselves as an employee of the Social Security Administration.
They then proceeded to ask for the resident's social security number.
While it is unclear if that individual divulged their social security number to the alleged Social Security Administration employee, officials say that the resident was contacted a short while later by the Springfield Police Department's non-emergency line.
The alleged Springfield Police Department employee then informed the resident that they would be arrested if they did not send money to the department.
Springfield Police officials state that no one from the Springfield Police Department would ask residents for their social security number or request residents for a cash or gift card payment over the phone.
Residents who do receive these types of calls are advised to immediately hang up the phone.
