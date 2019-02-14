Springfield Police warning residents of phone scam involving Jamaican lottery.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department is warning residents of a scam that has been reported by several residents.
Springfield Police officials tell us that an employee claiming to be with the Jamaican lottery is contacting residents to inform them of their winnings, but then goes on to say that they will physically harm that person and/or their family, however.
The scammers have not actually harmed anyone, and police state that the threats made by the scammers are just empty threats.
If you do receive a call from the following number, 876-884-3420, you are advised to hang up the phone immediately, and contact the Springfield Police Department.
Residents are also being advised to not release any personal information, such as your address or social security number, over the phone to someone you do not know.
If you receive a voicemail from the above mentioned number, you are advised to not call that number back.
This scam has also been reported in other surrounding towns and cities in addition to Springfield.
If you have any additional questions or concerns about this scam, you can click or tap here for more information.
