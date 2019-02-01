Springfield Police warning residents of scammers impersonating law enforcement officials.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department is warning residents of a new telephone scam that's been reported.
Police officials state that various callers are either mimicking or spoofing phone numbers to make it seem like residents are being contacted by a law enforcement agency.
The scammers make very convincing statements to try to entice you to give them money to resolve an unspecified situation.
Recently, a scammer managed to convince a Connecticut woman to give them money via a Coin Cloud bitcoin ATM machine.
If you are contacted by someone claiming to work for a law enforcement agency and they ask you for money, do not give it to them.
It is a scam.
