SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police have charged a woman for leaving her children in a vehicle with the windows cracked on an 89 degree day, while she shopped at Walmart in Springfield.
Western Mass News confirmed the report with Springfield Police Department representative, Ryan Walsh.
The incident happened Sunday evening at around 8:45 p.m. at the Walmart on Boston Road.
The two children, aged 4 and 6 years old, we're found crying in the car.
Walsh tells us officers were flagged down and 'after some time' they found the mother shopping.
We're told she was arrested with 2 counts of Reckless Endangerment to a Child.
We have reached out to police for more information.
