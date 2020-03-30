SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police say that a woman is facing charges after allegedly spitting on two police officers and claiming she had coronavirus.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 1 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a Marsden Street home for a report of a woman who was violating a restraining order.
Police arrived and found that 48-year-old Michelle Pelotte, who investigators believed was under the influence, refused to cooperate and began to spit at and on the two responding officers while claiming she has COVID-19.
Walsh said that Pelotte, who has a history of assault and battery against police officers, was taken to an area hospital and will be arrested on two felony charges.
“Behavior like this that puts the lives of the public or our officers at risk will not be tolerated. The officers now have to wait for results, which isn’t easy for anyone because of this person’s reckless behavior,” said Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood in a statement.
The officers were checked out at the Baystate Medical Center emergency department.
"First of all, I hope and pray that these brave and dedicated officers, who were just doing their job to protect a resident(s) in need, have to face this type of hideous disrespect – I hope they throw the book at her and send a strong message that this demented behavior will not be tolerated," said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno in a statement.
(4) comments
Why is horrible behavior always portrayed as more horrible when it's against cops? If she had done it to two random citizens on the sidewalk there wouldn't have been a peep from Mayor Sarno.
Will be released with no consequences.
Charge her with terrorism and lock her up for a very long time.
Attempted murder
