SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Over the 4th of July weekend, nine shootings were reported in the city of Springfield. Seven people were injured.
Three of those injuries came from the same gas station on Main Street.
“It could be gang and drug related. Somebody opened up from a passing car and hit three individuals at that Mobil station,” said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.
The other incidents were scattered across the city.
Commissioner Clapprood says she wishes more crews were working over the holiday weekend.
“I'd like to put out a lot more units, I wish we had more to go out on the 4th of July,” said Commissioner Clapprood.
The holiday weekend violence is shedding light on the difficulties Clapprood says they are seeing inside the department. They are having a hard time recruiting new officers and calls for police reform efforts may be impacting officers.
“Our fear is as the experience is going out the door and not in the door,” said Clapprood.
The Commissioner continued on to say, “It's going to take us a while here to rebound and get these numbers up and I don't see the interest in our career. Now it could be a lot more I’m sure besides the reform bill but the dangerousness of the job.”
Applicants are not coming in.
Springfield City Councilor Tracye Whitfield has been vocal regarding police reform in the city. She thinks it’s possible the new laws are impacting staffing.
“What police reform does is hold individuals accountable. They have to certify, they can be decertified, no knock warrants.”
Councilor Whitfield continued on to say, “I think those that are in retirement age are probably feeling the accountability for what they have done in the past and they don’t want to deal with the change that is coming.”
Clapprood says while interest in the career is low, the department is still seeing hundreds of calls.
“We took over 600 calls Sunday night between 4 p.m. and midnight. When people call, they want somebody to show up.”
In terms of recruiting new officers Whitfield says recruiting efforts should center around making sure officers are learning the neighborhoods and hiring officers that live in the communities they work in.
