SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- A prayer vigil to honor the life of George Floyd brought a crowd to downtown Springfield.
Black Lives Matter protesters, religious leaders, elected officials and the Springfield Police Department all came to recognize one thing -- the pain everyone is feeling.
People came to the steps of City Hall to honor the life of George Floyd.
Mayor Domenic Sarno gave his remarks on what happened to Floyd saying his death was inexcusable.
Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said all of the officers involved should be in jail.
She also said this is not police against people. She stands with the peaceful protesters and is willing to march and work with them.
"Anybody who is willing to come up to the station, if they want to look at statistics, procedures, use of force policy, we'll show it to you,” she said. “We'll tell you about the changes we've made, advances we've made in the last few years and why we made them. I'm always proud to show how diverse the department is."
Also during the vigil, Congressman Richard Neal brought up civil rights leader Congressman John Lewis. He cited Lewis as saying organizing and demonstrating is the way to go, instead of looting and rioting.
